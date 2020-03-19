|
|
Barbara Louise Kurtzer, 87 of Fleming passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Visitation will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date. Barbara will be laid to rest at Haxtun Cemetery. Barbara was born December 31, 1932 in Denver, Colorado; the third child in a large family that included 3 brothers and 2 sisters: Charlene, Bob, Bill, Norma Jean and Art. While still in high school, Barbara worked as a soda fountain "Jerk" and a young WWII veteran named Gene began to frequent the shop. Before long, on December 30, 1950, he and Barbara began a 46-year marriage. After she finished school in the following months, they left Denver for the High Plains of Colorado. They made their home on a farm southeast of the little town of Haxtun and began their own large family of seven children: Linda, Rod, Randy, Ronnie, Steve, Caralee and Larry. The city girl adapted to country life of raising free range children, cattle, chickens, pigs, dogs, cats etc., to the extent of never wanting to return to city dwelling. She spent the next sixty-seven years on the farmstead, only moving from it when forced to do so, due to health issues. Through the years Barbara thoroughly enjoyed becoming grandmother to eighteen grandchildren and welcomed them all to her farm home as often as possible. She also enjoyed the activities of reading, bird watching, listening to Christian radio, many types of sewing crafts, chalk illustration, sketching, teaching children's Sunday School as well as attending church and Bible studies. She is preceded in death by her husband Gene and sons Steve and Ronnie. Barbara is survived by her sister Norma Jean; daughters Linda and Caralee (Mark) and sons Rod (Tina), Randy (Susan), Larry (Holly); eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Sterling Berean for their Special Needs fund or any of their children's ministries or to any Caring Pregnancy Center in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 19, 2020