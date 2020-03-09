|
|
Barbara C. Lester, 63 of Sterling passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Steimer officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Per Barbara's request, please wear bright beautiful colors or her favorite color Emerald to the celebration. Barbara was born March 26, 1956 in Denver, Colorado to Frank William Davis and Dorothy Jean (Marvel) Davis. She married John Lester on March 20, 1977 and the couple made their home in Iliff, CO later moving to Atwood and then to Sterling in 2000. Barbara was a Girl scout leader for many years, was a member of the VFW auxillary and a volunteer aide at the school. She was affectionately known to her family as "Mom", "Domestic Goddess" and "Aunt". She is preceded in death by her grandsons Killian and Oliver Lester; 3 Angels; her parents Frank, Sr. and Dorothy; brother Charles "Chuck" Davis and sister-in-law Bonnie Davis. Barbara is survived by her children Jessica Star McCallum and Cody, John Oliver Lester, Jr. and Lacey Dawn Starr Lester and Marcus all of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Kaylynn Elise Roth, Jade Abriella Mullins and Xavier Wayne Mullins; sisters Dorothy Faye Biefield and husband Charlie of Humble, TX and Nancy Sue Origer and husband Scott of Akron, CO; brothers William Gene Davis, Justin King Davis and wife Valerie, John Lee Davis and wife Pat, Chuck Howard Davis, Frank David Davis and wife Debbie and Randy Behr and wife Karen. She is also survived by her special furry friend Melissa Anne. Contributions may be made to Barbara C. Lester Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 9, 2020