Barbara Louise Malaby, 82 passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, after a long battle with bladder cancer. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Barbara was born March 11, 1936, to Emil Oren (Buck) and Ruth Louise Willich Reagan and grew up in Stoneham on her beloved prairie. She graduated from Stoneham High School in 1954 and was the first person in her family to attend college graduating from NJC in 1956. She married Gene Doyle Malaby on October 25, 1958, at the First English Lutheran Church in Sterling; they later divorced. Barbara was a secretary / bookkeeper who worked at various places including the Logan County Extension Office, Commercial Bank and Re-1 Valley Schools before ending her career with the Department of Defense at Lowry Air Force Base. Barb was not one to sit idle in retirement! She was an officer of the Council on Aging and enjoyed her water aerobics group and meals out with friends. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Episcopal Church and very interested in history working on the window restoration there. A lifelong reader, she was a fan of mysteries especially those of Agatha Christie and Tony Hillerman. Barbara was a member of the Logan County Historical Society, Stoneham Historical Society and a long-time volunteer at the Tourist Center. She enjoyed traveling and especially loved the two Princess Cruises she took to Alaska, a train trip across Canada, several trips to Branson, Missouri, and History Colorado tours of our beautiful state. She was amazed that as a small-town girl she got to see wonderful places in Europe including London (where she saw The Mousetrap play), Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Budapest and Venice. A family trip to Paris, Mont-Saint-Michel, Normandy and the Loire Valley chateaux for her 75 th birthday was a highlight. Barb loved animals and had many pets over the years. She grew up a Brooklyn Dodger fan and loved the Colorado Rockies. She enjoyed visiting The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg and a whale-watching excursion in Hawaii. She was a fan of live performance and saw great entertainers from Elvis Presley to Bruce Springsteen to the Moody Blues and Celtic Woman. Barbara is survived by her two children Carolyn (married to Jack Thompson in Centennial) and Larry who resides in Sterling. She was predeceased by her parents and all four younger siblings: Lonny, Wanda, Dick and John. Memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis as she desired no child to experience the trauma of cancer. Her family is grateful to the rehab therapists at Sterling Living Center, the wonderful staff at the Legacy Assisted Living Center and to Hospice of the Plains for making her last days more comfortable.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 8, 2019