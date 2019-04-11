Home

Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
Loveland, CO
View Map
Barbara Mares, 84, of Loveland, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Loveland, Colorado. Barbara was born on June 11, 1934, on her parent's ranch in Niobrara County, WY to Maurice and Vivian (Cochran) Keel. She attended school in Lusk WY. In 1953, she married Don Lingreen. On Nov. 11, 1969, she married Daniel Mares. She enjoyed gardening, ceramics, baking, cooking and made the best pies ever! Barbara is survived by son Robert Lingreen of Sterling and his two children Lucas Lingreen and Bobbi Jo Lingreen; Daughter Debbie Dempsey and husband Richard of Loveland and 4 children, Ryan Findley, Andrea (Findley) Trostel, Sarah Dempsey and Caitlin Dempsey; Daniel Mares and 3 children, Collin Mares, Gabrielle Mares and Emily Mares. 4 great-grandchildren, Tate, Coen, Tess, Eliana. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel, brother Robert, great-grandchild Nash Trostel. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Church in Loveland. A family burial in Sterling will follow in May. Memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to the , PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 11, 2019
