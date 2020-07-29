Benjamin "Ben" Ramirez was born in Santa Maria del Valle, Jalisco, Mexico on April 15, 1938 to Ramon and Trina Ramirez. Ben passed away peacefully at his home in Greeley on July 23, 2020, as a result of pancreatic cancer. In 1946, Ben's family moved from Mexico to Texas and eventually to Colorado. Ben started third grade in Proctor, Colorado and at age 15 he began working full-time to support his family at a nearby farm, but maintained close relationships with classmates throughout his life. Although his education and school years were short, he was a life-long learner, a true innovator, and an ethical businessman. In 1960, Ben married Martha Hernandez and they had two children, Ernie and Debbie Jean. Ben farmed in Northeastern Colorado for many years before moving to Nebraska where he ultimately settled in Gering. Ben and Martha were happily married for over 50 years. After Martha's death in 2011, Ben retired. He enjoyed spending time on his ranch, riding his horses, and experiencing the great outdoors. Ben and Beverly Sisneros married in 2012 in Gering and relocated to Greeley in 2015 along with Debbie Jean. Ben very much enjoyed his retirement with Beverly, traveling throughout the United States and achieving his lifelong dream of fishing in Alaska. He enjoyed living near Debbie Jean and found pleasure in family gatherings and visiting relatives. Ben was a true historian, the family story-teller. He could vividly recall facts from his childhood years in Mexico and then recount stories he had learned from his Great Grandpa Manuel Hernandez. Ben loved to share his memories with anyone who would sit long enough to listen. Ben will be remembered as a farmer, rancher, and cowboy but most importantly a true gentleman. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Sisneros Ramirez of Greeley; his daughter Debbie Jean Ramirez of Greeley; his step-daughters Deborah Ramirez (Cindy) of Greeley; Maria Ramirez of Denver; Christina Ramirez of Omaha, Nebraska; grandson Michael Ramirez of Aurora; his 10 siblings: Teresa Garcia of Littleton; Ces Ramirez (Liz) of Greeley; Rebecca Mitchell (Larry) of Helena, Montana; Sally Torres of Sterling; Ray Ramirez (Roxie) of Crook; Mike Ramirez (Debbie) of Westminster; Toni Williams (Mickey) of Horseshoe Bay, Texas; Manuel Ramirez of Sedgwick; Bill Ramirez of Crook; and Margaret Hanline (Manning) of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is also survived by 25 nieces and nephews who loved and respected their Uncle Ben. Ben was predeceased by his wife, Martha (2011); his son, Ernie (1985); his dad, Ramon Ramirez (2002); his mom, Trina Ramirez Hernandez (2002) and his nephew, Bill Torres (2013). In lieu of flowers, Ben would like donations to be sent to Ordinary Missionaries https://ordinarymissionaries.org The Ramirez family wishes to thank Pathways Hospice for their loving care of Ben. A viewing will be held from 7:30am to 9:30am Friday, July 31st, at Tennant Funeral Home. Private family Rosary and Vigil will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial following. All are welcome to attend the graveside service following Mass at Sunset Memorial Gardens 16339 Co Rd 41, Sterling, CO 80751 at approximately 11:30am on July 31, 2020. Ben cared about the health and safety of everyone, please wear your mask.

