Bernie Lewis, 100, of Sterling (formerly of Denver) went to the arms of her Lord on August 25, 2019, in Sterling. She was born June 16, 1919, in Virginia to Clara and John Elmore Buck. After graduating from college, she was a dietician at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she met Evan Larson Lewis, a medical student. After marrying, she was a devoted Army wife and mother, with many moves throughout the years, including two years in Tokyo, Japan. While in Japan, she received over 100 hours in raising bonsai trees, as well as wood carving, painting, and flower arranging. Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver was their last station. She loved gardening, quilting, gourmet cooking, playing bridge, needlework, sewing, painting, and the Broncos. The last 5 1/2 years of her life she resided at Devonshire Acres, where she received excellent care. She was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church in Sterling. Bernie is survived by her two children, Sharon Mazel of Sterling (her husband, Ted) and Griff Lewis of Carlsbad, CA (his wife, Barbara). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Corinna Schmidt of Sterling (her husband, Todd), Jimmy Lewis of Burbank, CA (his wife, Meredith) and Christie Lewis, currently a teacher in Cairo, Egypt; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan Lewis, to whom she was married for 69 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Devonshire on Tuesday, September 3. She will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 30, 2019