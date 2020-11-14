1/1
Bessie Fritzler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie B. "Peachie" Blankenbeckler Fritzler, 89, of Sterling, Colorado passed on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Sterling, Colorado. Peachie was born on November 10, 1930 in Sterling to William and Leora (Smith) Blankenbeckler. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1948. Peachie was co-owner of Al's Beef and Pork along with her late husband, Albert Fritzler. During her past, Peachie was a homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, Presbyterian Youth Group sponsor and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed working on the church newsletter, yearly rummage sale and craft fair. In the early years she loved her monthly bridge club gatherings with her group of friends. She married Albert J. Fritzler on August 27, 1950 in Sterling, CO. Peachie is survived by son, William Fritzler, of Sterling, CO; daughter, Lorie Betts and husband Les of Dorrance, KS; granddaughter Autumn Omwenga and husband Justine, great-granddaughters Amea and Kenya Omwenga of Hays, KS. Also, a step grandson, Jake Betts and step granddaughter, Krystle Greer. A brother-in-law Leon Fritzler and wife Beverly of Sterling; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Willa Deane Harvey and brother-in-law (Skeek), Brother, Edwin Blankenbeckler and sister-in-law (Grace). Arrangements for a service will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bessie B Fritzler Memorial Fund, or to the donor's choice in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved