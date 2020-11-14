Bessie B. "Peachie" Blankenbeckler Fritzler, 89, of Sterling, Colorado passed on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Sterling, Colorado. Peachie was born on November 10, 1930 in Sterling to William and Leora (Smith) Blankenbeckler. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1948. Peachie was co-owner of Al's Beef and Pork along with her late husband, Albert Fritzler. During her past, Peachie was a homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, Presbyterian Youth Group sponsor and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed working on the church newsletter, yearly rummage sale and craft fair. In the early years she loved her monthly bridge club gatherings with her group of friends. She married Albert J. Fritzler on August 27, 1950 in Sterling, CO. Peachie is survived by son, William Fritzler, of Sterling, CO; daughter, Lorie Betts and husband Les of Dorrance, KS; granddaughter Autumn Omwenga and husband Justine, great-granddaughters Amea and Kenya Omwenga of Hays, KS. Also, a step grandson, Jake Betts and step granddaughter, Krystle Greer. A brother-in-law Leon Fritzler and wife Beverly of Sterling; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Willa Deane Harvey and brother-in-law (Skeek), Brother, Edwin Blankenbeckler and sister-in-law (Grace). Arrangements for a service will be at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bessie B Fritzler Memorial Fund, or to the donor's choice in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

