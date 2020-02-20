|
Betty Ann Combs, 80 of Sterling passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Loveland, CO surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 20 followed by a Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Betty was born January 16, 1940 in Sterling, Colorado to George and Elizabeth (Artzer) Schell. She attended school in Sterling and graduated from Sterling High School in the class of 1959. Betty married Howard C. Combs on July 15, 1961 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling. She was a sales associate at Rominger Jewelry Store for 50 years. She loved working on beads and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a very kind and loving person and loved everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, 3 stepbrothers and 1 brother. Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard Combs; 2 sons Randy Combs and wife Paula of Brighton, CO and Rick Combs and wife Laura of Windsor, CO; 2 grandsons Carson and Ben; 3 granddaughters Hailey, Abbey and Emma; grandson-in-law Mitchell Jergenson of Ramah, CO; 3 brothers Don Schell of Sterling, CO, Frank Schell of Portland, OR and Larry Schell of Seattle, WA and multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Contributions may made in Betty's name to Hospice of the Plains, 100 Broadway Street, Suite 1-A, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020