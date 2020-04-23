|
|
Betty Jean (Bledsoe) Keil 89 of Sterling, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A private family service will be held in Sterling. Betty Jean (Bledsoe) Keil was born December 4, 1930 to Clyde Thomas and Blanche Rebecca (Graham) Bledsoe in Fleming, Colorado. She graduated from Fleming High School in 1948 and attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Betty was married on June 26, 1949, to William George Keil in Fleming. They farmed and ranched northeast of Crook, Colorado, for the next 50 years. Upon retirement in 2000 they moved to Sidney, Nebraska, and later Betty moved to Sterling. Betty was a member of The United Church of Crook. She was an active member of the Crook Women's Club and the Crook Historical Society. As a participant in Women in Farm Economics she traveled to Washington, DC, to lobby in support of American farmers. She supported the many school organizations and activities while her five children were attending. Betty also worked for several years with Northeast Colorado BOCES as a screener for hearing and vision. Betty enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and was an excellent cook. She loved having her grandchildren and great grandchildren visit. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents Clyde and Blanche Bledsoe; two sisters Margaret Atkins and Mildred Atkins; and four brothers Charles Bledsoe, Austin Bledsoe, John Bledsoe and Robert Bledsoe. Betty is survived by two daughters, Pam Huss and Kim Keil; three sons, Monte Keil and wife Carol, Brad Keil and wife Pat, Doug Keil and wife Sandy; six grandchildren Stephanie Huss and husband Adam Eckstein, Stacey Huss Ginsberg and husband Edward, Kelly Sommerfeld and husband Travis, Amy Keil and partner Justin Morse, Jason Keil and partner Kelsey Byers and Sarah Fritzler and husband Kyle; five great-grandchildren Eli Eckstein, Jack Huss Ginsberg, Camden Dougherty, Hailey Sommerfeld and Teagan Sommerfeld and sister, Marjorie Brown and husband Gene. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 23, 2020