|
|
Beulah Mae Pachner, 89 of Sterling passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Devonshire Acres. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, July 26 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Young officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Beulah was born April 29, 1930 in Brush, Colorado to Oren Clarence and Goldie Marie (Taylor) Nicholson. She attended and graduated from Merino High School and then attended college in Denver, CO. She married John How on September 29, 1951 and he passed away in 1964. Beulah then married Frankie Pachner on March 5, 1966 in Sterling. Beulah was a member of the Friendship Birthday Club and Royal Neighbors. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards, reading, cross stitch, playing Bingo and dancing. She is preceded in death by her husbands, John How and Frankie Pachner, parents, sons Robert and Gary, daughters Bridget and Teriah, 2 brothers and a sister. Beulah is survived by sons, Lary Pachner of Gill, CO and William How of Iowa Falls, IA; daughters Pam Riley of Sterling, CO, Linda Palmer of Scottsbluff, NE, Rhonda Banda and husband Mateo of Lubbock, TX, Barbara Clay and husband Jim of Norfolk, NE, Sandra Saenz and husband Joe, Jr. of Dix, NE, Julie Loya and husband Manual of Scottsbluff, NE; daughters-in-law Carlene Miller and husband Pat of Greeley, CO and Suzanne How of Sterling, CO; sister Shirley Kutchar and husband Larry of Sterling, CO; 30 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Beulah Pachner Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 22, 2019