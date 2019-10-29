|
Bonnie Jane Lockman, 79 of Sterling passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Devonshire Acres. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wed., October 30 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. with family receiving friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 1 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Marlow officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 2 at Bayard Cemetery in Bayard, Nebraska. Bonnie was born July 10, 1940 in Watertown, New York to Arthur and Helen (LaRose) LaGray. She married LeeRoy Robert Lockman on January 19, 1958 in Minatare, Nebraska. The couple moved to Bridgeport, NE in 1964, Bayard, NE in 1974 and then to Sterling in 1984. Bonnie worked at Gibson's for a number of years and enjoyed volunteering at Cooperating Ministry of Logan County. She enjoyed gardening, her beautiful flowers, watching birds, cooking, collecting indoor and outdoor knick-knacks, playing cards and spending time with her family and grandchildren. While at Devonshire, Bonnie enjoyed the many activities and made many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband LeeRoy R. Lockman, daughter Karen; siblings Arthur Jr., Eva Rita, Beverly Joyce, Joycland, Joseph, Violet Marie, Marlyn Agnes, and Helen Dorothy. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Fred Lockman, Jake Lockman and wife Josie, Darryl Lockman, Gregg Lockman and wife Shaneen; daughter Vickie Hoerler and husband Randy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters Arlene Mae and Hilda Fern and brother Alden Kent. Contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to Children's Hospital in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 29, 2019