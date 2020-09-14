1/1
Bonnie Oberle
1963 - 2020
Miss Bonnie (Wright) Oberle, 57, long-time resident of Fleming, Colorado died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Sterling Regional Med Center. Bonnie was born February 22, 1963 to Lloyd Wright, Sr. and Genevieve (Herman) Wright. She was raised in Grand Junction, CO and moved to Fleming, CO in 1977. Bonnie worked at Days Inn, Ramada and Super 8 as a housekeeper. She delivered the South Platte Sentinel for years. She spent her days watching Golden Girls and Dog the Bounty Hunter. She collected wind chimes and birds and adored all the things her grandchildren would make for her. Most often you would find her adoring all the family pictures that hung on her wall at the nursing home. Bonnie is survived by her three children: Richard (Monica) Oberle of LA, Suelinda (Pablo) Morales of Sterling, CO and Tracy (Jenny) Oberle of Haxtun, CO; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas (Prairie Rose) Morales, Kimberly and Jackson Morales, Molly and Maggie Oberle, London, Mikah and Emma-Leigh Myers Oberle; siblings: Pamela Bearquiver, Shirley Shannon, Louise Teal, Patti Woods, Elizabeth Fancher, John Wright, Lloyd Wright, Jr. and Richard Wright Cremation has been entrusted to Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Hugo, Oklahoma.

Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 13, 2020
Bonnie was a loving caring lady I love her good heart and smile never let nothing bring her down . She love her grand babies and her daughter was her best friend. Bonnie you will be missed but all that new you. Fly high my friend. Love you sweet lady. My prayers goes out to her kid's and FAMILY'S
Brenda Taylor
Friend
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jessica Brown
Family
September 13, 2020
Aunt Bonnie ill never forget your corn flake chicken. May you rest in peace with the family
jaime pruitt
Family
