Miss Bonnie (Wright) Oberle, 57, long-time resident of Fleming, Colorado died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Sterling Regional Med Center. Bonnie was born February 22, 1963 to Lloyd Wright, Sr. and Genevieve (Herman) Wright. She was raised in Grand Junction, CO and moved to Fleming, CO in 1977. Bonnie worked at Days Inn, Ramada and Super 8 as a housekeeper. She delivered the South Platte Sentinel for years. She spent her days watching Golden Girls and Dog the Bounty Hunter. She collected wind chimes and birds and adored all the things her grandchildren would make for her. Most often you would find her adoring all the family pictures that hung on her wall at the nursing home. Bonnie is survived by her three children: Richard (Monica) Oberle of LA, Suelinda (Pablo) Morales of Sterling, CO and Tracy (Jenny) Oberle of Haxtun, CO; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas (Prairie Rose) Morales, Kimberly and Jackson Morales, Molly and Maggie Oberle, London, Mikah and Emma-Leigh Myers Oberle; siblings: Pamela Bearquiver, Shirley Shannon, Louise Teal, Patti Woods, Elizabeth Fancher, John Wright, Lloyd Wright, Jr. and Richard Wright Cremation has been entrusted to Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Hugo, Oklahoma.

