Brandon Thomas Chase, 16, of Sterling passed away July 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 8:00 AM, Sunday, July 19th at Riverview Golf Course with Bishop Loutensock officiating. Live streaming of the service will be on Tennant Funeral Home's Facebook page. Brandon was born June 13, 2004 to Nathan and Camber (Frederick) Chase in Weiser, ID. He finished his sophomore year at Sterling High School. Brandon was an avid runner, and a member of the SHS golf team as well as the wrestling team. He loved to play his guitar's and the piano. He was a brilliant artist who enjoyed pottery, paper sculptures (Kirigami), painting, drawing, digital art, and photography. Brandon was a trendsetter who loved designing his own clothes and shoes. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed until we meet again. Brandon is survived by his parents Camber and Nathan Chase, brothers; Gabriel Chase, Benjamin Chase, and Lewis Chase, sister; Ella Chase; grandparents; Gary and Von Frederick, and Ron and Linda Chase. Memorials may be made online at www.everloved.com/life-of/brandon-chase/ or to the Brandon Chase Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store