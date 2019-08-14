|
Brinda M. Dreier, 60 of Fleming, CO passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Her Life will be held at 10:30am Saturday, August 17 at the First Christian Church in Sterling, CO. Brinda was born November 16, 1958 to Eugene and Ruth (Pummel) Marshall in Sterling, CO. She attended Sterling Schools and NJC. Brinda married Ron Dreier at the LeRoy Church in Fleming, CO April 25, 1987. She was a member of the LeRoy Church, and raised her family Stacia and Garth there. Brinda had a passion for children and worked in daycare for a number of years. She also worked as a waitress and in retail at a grocery store in Sterling. She then took a job as a cashier at Walmart. She was employed there for 18 years. Brinda truly loved her job and had many friends who she worked with and many more friends who shopped there and went through her line! Brinda loved her family and enjoyed visting them all. She loved surprising her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews with gifts. Brinda is survived by her husband, Ron of Fleming; a daughter, Stacia of Chadron, NE; a son, Garth and fiancé, Valerie Cereceres of Sterling; sisters, Cindy Leisy, Carol Muirheid (Robin), Carrie Waite (Pat); brother, Eric; mother-in-law, Eunice Dreier; sister-in-laws, Kathy Dreier, Cindy Dean (Dan), Sandy Ham (Brian), Becky Hienz (Brad); many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews! She was preceded in death by an infant son, Dustin; father, Eugene Marshall; mother, Ruth Yeager; step-father, Ted Yeager; father-in-law, Wayne Dreier. Memorials to Brinda may be made to Ron Dreier and Family, 815 Holly Dr. Unit A, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019