Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM
the pasture at his home
17107 C.R. 39
north of Sterling, CO
Calvary Timmerman


2001 - 2019
Calvary Timmerman Obituary
Calvary Timmerman, 18, of Sterling passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 16 in the pasture at his home at 17107 C.R. 39, north of Sterling. A luncheon will be provided for everyone. Calvary was born on January 30, 2001 in Greeley, CO to Andrew Timmerman and Kathleen Blain. He was a student going to Sterling High School, but had a passion for cattle work, he was a true Cowboy. He loved his family, enjoyed hunting and working on his car. Calvary is survived by his father Andrew and step-mother Beatriz Timmerman, mother Kathleen Shupe; siblings Kennedy, Blakely, Olivia and Mateo; grandparents Gerald and Lynn Timmerman, and Tom and Sue Blain; and the love of his life, his girlfriend Lesly Guereca. He was preceded in death by his brother Juan.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 14, 2019
