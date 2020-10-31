Carmen C. Acosta, 73 of Sterling, Colorado passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in Sterling with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Carmen will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery following the service. Carmen was born on December 10, 1946 to Geronimo Sandoval and Manuela (Deanda) Sandoval. She is preceded in death by her father Geronimo Sandoval, sisters Olivia Gutierrez and Anadelia Avalos; son Jose Fuentes; daughter Donna Mendez and grandson Anthony Acosta. Carmen is survived by her mother Manuela Sandoval; children Christine Vazquez, Patricia Terrazas and Jose Acosta; siblings Geronimo Sandoval, Mary Flores, Andrew Sandoval, Linda Talametes, John Sandoval, Cruz Sandoval and Rosesenda Rosa; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

