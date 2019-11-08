|
|
Carol J. Hebbert, 78 of Sterling passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Fairacres Manor in Greeley. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 12 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery with Jim Yahn officiating. Carol was born May 29, 1941 in Alliance, Nebraska to Roy and Florence (Ostrander) Hebbert. She lived her early childhood years in Ashby, Nebraska before moving with her family to Sterling, Colorado. Carol graduated from Sterling High School in 1957 and then attended Northeastern Junior College. In 1962, she finished her nursing degree at St. Luke's Hospital in Denver. Carol worked at the Logan County Hospital in Sterling, Colorado. She moved to Mesa, Arizona and worked at the hospital there until her retirement. She liked to read and especially loved animals. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Ramona Karg. Carol is survived by her brother Raymond Hebbert and wife Karen of Eaton, CO; sister Eleanor Goorman of Aurora, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carol's memory to the Miracle Letter Program in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home P.O. Box 1046, St erling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 8, 2019