Inurnment
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Sterling, CO
Carol Hessler-Hutt Obituary
Carol Elizabeth Hessler-Hutt, 83, of Sterling, CO passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Englewood, Co. Memorial Services will be Sat. June 22, 2019 beginning with Inurnment at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life service at Christ United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. in Sterling Co with Pastor Jim Calhoun officiating. Carol was born Jan. 9, 1936 in Sterling, CO to Ray and Esther (Foos) Hessler. She lived in Merino, CO on their family's ranch where she attended Merino Schools, graduating from Merino High School in 1954. Carol went on to receive her Associates Degree from Northeastern Junior College where she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Sorority. She was a long term substitute teacher for the Merino School District. Carol's long time profession was in the insurance industry where she began her career with High Plains Agency, in Sterling. Several years into her career, she became co-owner of the agency and was recognized as one of the top female business owners in Sterling. She later sold the business to Kellogg-Ewing Insurance Agency where she remained until her retirement. Carol was an active and faithful member of the Merino Methodist Church, and she later transferred her membership to Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Women's Group and served on several other committees within the church. Being a very talented musician, Carol shared her love of music playing piano and organ for church services, weddings, and funerals starting at age eleven. One of her many joys were tending to her pink rose bushes, peonies and other flowers which surrounded her home. Carol enjoyed baking, staying active, watching her Denver Broncos, and especially sharing time with her family and friends. She was a very loving, caring and joyful woman and a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Forge and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Samantha and Austin Forge; sister-in-law, Jodel Ramirez; several nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Hutt; parents, Ray and Esther Hessler; and brother, Tom Ramirez. In honor of Carol, please feel free to wear pink or a bright color if you so choose, as pink was her favorite color. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol Hessler-Hutt Memorial in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 17, 2019
