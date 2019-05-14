|
Carrie Ann (McEntee) Bauder, 59, of Sterling passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A family and friends reception will be held on Wednesday, May 15th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 16th at the First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg officiating. Services will conclude at the church. Carrie was born October 9, 1959 in Kearney, Nebraska to Robert and Mary Ann (Washa) McEntee. She attended North Platte High School and Chadron State College. On October 20, 1979 Carrie married Mark Bauder in North Platte, Nebraska, the two celebrated 39 years this past October. Carrie worked as a bookkeeper and also at Bank of Colorado as a teller and loan assistant. She was the creator and Director of the Northeastern Volleyball Club spending 17 years running the organization. She also volunteered for the South Platte Youth Football league for over 20 years. Carrie loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, enjoyed gardening, attending sports events, and traveling with her family. One of her greatest joys however came from helping others in whatever ways she could. Carrie is survived by husband Mark, son Chad and wife Krista and their children Hallie and Beckett, daughter Chelsey and husband Jacob Lehmkuhl and their children Quincey and Kinley, mother and father Mary Ann and Robert McEntee, brother JR McEntee and nephews Seth and Anthony, and sister Deb and husband Dave Giesenhagen and niece Stacey. She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-laws Howard and Jane Bauder, grandparents John and Ruthcile Washa and Robert and Neat McEntee. A memorial fund for Team Carrie has been set up at Bank of Colorado for those who would like to make a memorial contribution.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 14, 2019