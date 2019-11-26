|
Charlene Elaine Wahlert, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Greeley. Charlene was born in Brush on January 2, 1936 to Alfred & Mildred Giauque of Hillrose. She married Edward Wahlert of Hillrose on March 20, 1955 and they raised four sons, Rick, Jeff, Ron, and Scot. Charlene worked in the Brush office of the Colorado Brand Board for 40 years, always treating the inspectors as her own. While living in Brush, she was also an active member of the Brush United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th at the Brush United Methodist Church. Services will conclude at the church. Private inurnment will take place in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Charlene may be made, either to the church in Brush at 1701 Edmunds Street, Brush, CO 80723, or to the Eaton United Methodist Church, 303 Maple Ave., Eaton, CO 80615.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 26, 2019