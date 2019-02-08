|
Charles Edmond Craig, 85 of Stoneham passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Sterling. Charles' family will receive friends from 2 - 4 p.m., Sunday, February 10 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham. Charles was born November 26, 1933 in Sterling, Colorado to Harry Hayes and Faye E. (Volck) Craig. He attended grade school and High School at Stoneham. After graduation, he attended Northeastern Junior College and obtained an Associate's degree. Charles served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for 2 years. Following his honorable discharge from military service, he returned to his home north of Stoneham where he farmed and ranched. Charles married Marcia L. Plane on July 21, 1957 in Brush, Colorado and together they had three children: Rex, Alan and Lindy. He did custom haying for many years and also worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation for five years. Charlie especially enjoyed spending time with his family, keeping an attractive homestead and his pet dogs. When he was younger, Charlie enjoyed fly fishing in mountain brooks and streams. Charlie was a member of First Baptist Church in Sterling. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Art Carlson. Charles is survived by his loving wife Marcia; sons, Rex Craig and wife Cheryl and Alan Craig and wife Joleen; daughter Lindy Craig; four grandchildren, Katrina Proctor and husband Drew, Mandy Cass and husband Joshua, Charles A. Craig and Addie Craig; sister Mary Dora Carlson; sisters-in-law, Joyce Clem and June Garnett; nieces, Cristi Sanders and Ceri Artzer and husband Luke and other nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Charles' name to the First Baptist Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 8, 2019