Charles Mason

Charles A. Mason, 96, former Brush resident, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Sterling Living Center in Sterling, CO. He was born December 19, 1923, in Montrose, MO to Harold & Belle Mason. In 1941 Chuck joined the US Navy the day after the attack at Pearl Harbor. During WW II he served in the Pacific Ocean as an Aviation Machinist Mate. He was honorably discharged in 1945. In 1948 he enlisted in the US Air Force. His first duty station was Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. On August 24, 1952, Chuck married Dorothy Wixon in Brush. During Chuck's Air Force career, he was stationed in Orlando, FL, Wichita, KS, Puerto Rico, and Ellsworth AFB, SD, where he served until his retirement in 1964. He carried the unique honor of serving his country in the military during WW II, the Korean Conflict, and the Viet Nam Conflict. Upon his retirement from the USAF the Mason family settled in Sterling. He served as a police officer on the Sterling Police Department for several years. He then began a career with Public Service Company in 1971. In 1979, Chuck was transferred to Brush where he worked as the store keeper at the Service Center until his retirement in 1988. Dorothy passed away in 2007. In 2013 Chuck moved back to Sterling to be closer to family. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. In his earlier years he was a member of the Sterling VFW Chapter and the Brush American Legion Sagebrush post. The most important activity in Chuck's life was his family. He dearly enjoyed spending time with all of them. Survivors include his children, James (Ladonna) Volz of Denver, Janice (Lloyd) Buford of Wagoner, OK, David (Thess) Mason of Portland, TX, Pat (Tim) Wolever of Sterling, and Kristie Donahue of Zimmerman, MN; 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; 1 sister, Virginia Scherer; and 4 brothers, Harold "Buddy", Bob, Jim, Bernie; and his parents. Graveside funeral services with full military honors and interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Sterling on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Thursday from 4 - 6 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store