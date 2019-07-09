|
Charlotte Elizabeth Harryman, 88, life resident of Morgan - Logan County, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was the 5th child, and the only daughter, of Roy & Dora Good, born on January 8, 1931 in Sterling. Growing up on the family farm near Merino, Charlotte attended school and graduated from Merino High School. On August 28, 1949 she married Keith D. Harryman of Willard, CO. They lived on the homestead that John & Florence Harryman farmed. Keith & Charlotte moved a one room school house to its present site, which they remodeled with Roy Good's help to be the Harryman home. Keith & Charlotte farmed and ranched side by side working together as a team, teaching their children a good work ethic. In later years, Charlotte & Keith purchased the Colonial Apartments in Sterling, CO, which they managed for many years. Charlotte & Keith were shining examples of what the Christian life is all about. Many former tenants would come to visit them years after moving to another place or town, always praising them for their kindness shown and generosity given to them. They made many friends in the farming community and the apartments gave them an opportunity to make more friends and share their faith. They were longtime members of the Snyder Bible Church. Charlotte was a very good seamstress - making many of her own clothes. She always had cookies for her hungry grandchildren. Mom loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. Grandma Charlotte took time to read stories to the grandkids. She loved sitting with them and holding them close. Survivors include her 3 children, Alan (Cindy) Harryman, Sandy (Gary) Phelps, and Jay (Cindy) Harryman; and 7 grandchildren, Jason, Krista, Noel, Kevin, Chanda, Karson, and Mitchell, 13 great grandchildren, and an adopted brother, Bob Burk (Pat). She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, 1 granddaughter, Danielle Harryman, 1 grandson, Clinton Ford, 4 brothers, 1 sister-in-law, and her parents. A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Snyder Bible Church. Inurnment will be in the Willard Cemetery at a later date. The Heer Mortuary & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Hospice of the Plains or Gideons International.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 9, 2019