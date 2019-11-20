Home

More Obituaries for Charlotte Lewis
Charlotte Lewis


1932 - 2019
Charlotte Lewis Obituary
Charlotte Ann Lewis, 87, of Sterling passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home in Sterling. Visitation will be from 1 pm to 6 pm Thursday, Nov. 21 at Tennant Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 pm Friday, Nov. 22 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Charlotte was born on May 14, 1932 in Denver to Jerry and Marie Ellen (Herald) Longo. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Denver. She worked for Travelers Insurance in Denver, and then later in Sterling at the Lunch Counter in Woolworth's. She was also a cook at Sterling Middle School for 12 years. Charlotte married Allen "Jim" James Lewis on November 6, 1960 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Denver. They were married for 59 years. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and enjoyed playing cards and bunco with her special friends. She was an avid Bronco fan and enjoyed volunteering her time for St. Anthony's Bazaars and salad luncheons, and for Heritage Center special dinners. Charlotte is survived by her husband Jim of Sterling; daughters Paula (John) Hettinger of Sterling and Linda (Rick) Dillenburg of Sterling; son Scott Lewis of Fleming; brother Gerald (Flora) Longo of Westminster; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Jerry Longo, brothers Donald and Joseph Longo. Memorials may be made to the Charlotte Lewis Memoria Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019
