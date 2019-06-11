|
|
Charlotte Dell (Hamilton) Stieb, known as "Gigi" to her beloved grandchildren, joined her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019. She was born August 2, 1952 in Clinton, Oklahoma, to parents Walter Bryce Hamilton and Pansy (Cabaniss) Hamilton. Charlotte moved to Sterling, Colorado, in 1963 with her family. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1970. Charlotte went on to graduate from Northeastern Junior College and later The University of Northern Colorado with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a member of the ROTC Angel Flight throughout her college years. Charlotte worked at the NJC Child Development Center, was a teacher at Saint Anthony's School, and was a respiratory therapist for a time. Throughout her life, Charlotte was a florist for Hamilton Flowers, Cattleya Floral, and Dunker's Garden Center. Charlotte loved her pets and gardening. Of all the careers Charlotte had throughout her life, being a mother and Gigi brought her the greatest joy of all. Charlotte married Richard James Stieb on June 6, 1975, at the First Baptist Church in Sterling Colorado. Richard and Charlotte lovingly raised their five children in Sterling. She is survived by her sister Barbara Brown and family; brother Martin Hamilton; mother and father-in-law Jacob and Joan Stieb; son Colin Stieb and family; daughter Stacey Stieb and family; son Casey Stieb and wife; daughter Charissa (Stieb) Cribbs and family; and son Beau Stieb and family. Charlotte is also survived by her eight beautiful grandchildren, many family members in her hometown of Clinton, OK, as well as many other extended family members near and far. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Bryce Hamilton and Pansy (Cabaniss) Hamilton. Funeral services for Charlotte will be held at the Sterling Foursquare Church in Sterling on June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlotte Hamilton-Stieb Memorial Fund located at Bank of the West. Funds will be used to cover funeral expenses with any remaining proceeds going to support Charlotte's favorite causes, including Children's Hospital of Colorado.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 11, 2019