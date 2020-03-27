|
Cherrie A. Andersen died peacefully at The Harmony Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Sterling, CO at the age of 92. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Cherrie was born on August 2, 1927 in White Deer, Texas to Otis and Jeanette (Griffith) Fleenor. She graduated from Littleton (CO) High School in 1945. She attended cosmetology school and then married Norbert D Andersen, her high school sweetheart on April 15th, 1947 in Georgetown, CO. Cherrie's passion in life was her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She and Norbert welcomed 9 children into their home on the Windsor Dairy in Aurora. Those who had the privilege of meeting Cherrie were always greeted with a smile or a silly song. Her always rosy outlook on life was refreshing as was her disposition, which was always cheerful. She loved unconditionally and was loved by many in return. She was truly an angel on earth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert along with her father and mother, Otis and Jeannette Fleenor, and by her sons, David, Daniel and Stephen. Cherrie is survived by her 6 children and 6 daughters-in-law and 3 sons-in-law, Larry Andersen (Katie) of Denver, CO, Lynn (Denny) Stecklein of Arvada, CO, Randy (Sheri) Andersen of Broomfield, CO, Eileen Andersen (wife of Steve (deceased)) of Littleton, Loida Andersen (wife of Dan (deceased)) Joyce Andersen (wife of David (deceased)) Jeanne (Ed) Klemt, Susie (Randy) Stahley all of Sterling, CO and Tim (Andrea) Andersen, of Limon, CO, along with 19 grandkids and 22 great grandkids. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Harmony Home in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. The family would like to thank the staff at The Harmony Home, Rachelle Maker, and Courtney Martinez for their compassionate care and dedication.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020