|
|
Cheryl Paston, 67, of Sterling, passed away Jan. 11, 2020. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held. Cheryl was born March 29, 1952 in Clinton, Iowa to Fred and Bernice (Hass) Hook. She graduated from York Community High School in Thomson, IL in 1970 and graduated from nursing school in Rockford, IL in 1973. Cheryl worked as a Registered Nurse for 43 years, spending 35 years at Sterling Regional Med Center. Cheryl married Michael Paston on May 26, 1973 in Clinton, Iowa. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage together. Cheryl enjoyed watching the Broncos and Avalanche. She loved spending time tending to her flower beds and garden. She was an avid golfer and member of Ladies League. Cheryl loved to entertain family and friends in her home, especially during the holidays. She enjoyed making fondue and French onion soup, and putting together puzzles with her grandkids. Cheryl was a loving mother, nana, sister and friend. She was an incredibly gifted nurse and loved taking care of people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her. Cheryl is survived by her daughter Amanda (Brandon) Steele; granddaughter Addison Steele; grandson Grayson Steele; brothers Dick (Sandy) Hook, Larry (Sharon) Hook, and Ed Hook; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Paston; parents Fred and Bernice Hook; grandparents Andrew and Elizabeth Hook, Pete and Freida "Reka" Hass; sister-in-law Sharon Hook; and brother Dwayne Hook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cheryl Paston Memorial Fund, care of Amanda Steele 405 Springdale Rd. Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 17, 2020