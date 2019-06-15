|
|
Christina Carol Mari Ludwig, born June 21, 1944 in Sterling, CO passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019 in Fort Collins, CO. Carol worked over 30 years at King Soopers as many shoppers favorite checker before retiring 4 yrs ago. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren and made the best Fudge and cabbage pockets. She is survived by her two sons; Richard T. Owens (wife Joan), grandkids: Connor, Zachary, Jacob & Olivia. Son Roger Owens Jr. (wife Marie) and grandson Logan, all in Fort Collins. 2 siblings, Ed Mari (Jackson, Nebraska) and Josie Wasson (Sterling, CO). She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas A. Ludwig, 7 siblings and her parents Jacob Mari Sr. and Christina Barbara Rothamel Mari. Memorial Service will be held June 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Road, Fort Collins with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Drake Reception Center. Inurnment will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins. In Lieu of flowers Carol would love for donations to the Firefighters Community Compassion Fund, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 15, 2019