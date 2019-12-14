|
Christopher "Chris" Shannon Jorstad, 64, of Sterling passed away December 11, 2019. Memorial service and inurnment at Elk Valley Lutheran, McCanna, ND will be held at a later date. Chris was born in Garrison, ND to Christopher K and Anna Jean (Quam) Jorstad on October 11, 1955. He attended school in Orr, Grafton and Midway, ND. He worked as a farm hand. Chris enjoyed working on cars, small motors and visiting with his friends at Devonshire Acres. As an adult he visited many states working on day jobs. Chris is survived by his sister Bonnie (Boyd) Glennen of Sterling, nephews Scott (Barbara) Sondeland of Corvallis, OR, Richard Sondeland of Pahrump, NV, Mike (Joy) Svir of Grand Forks, ND, and Mark (Kelley) Svir of Grand Forks, ND; niece Kim Sondeland Brink of Ft. Collins, CO, Kathy Sondeland (Derek) Ott of Berthoud, CO, Marge Svir (Karl) Lizakowski of Drayton, ND and Debbie Svir Dahlgren of Park River, ND, and several great nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his parents Christopher and Anna Jorstad, an infant sister Jean Cecil; sister Beverly Jorstad Svir; brother-in-law Eugene R. Svir; and great niece Dawn Svir Dahlgren. Memorial donations in Christopher's name can be made to Hospice of the Plains, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 14, 2019