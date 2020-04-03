|
|
Clara "Carrie" Jean Hirschfeld, 80 of Sterling passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in Greeley, CO. Carrie will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. A public memorial mass will be held at a later date. Carrie was born January 23, 1940 in Rogers, Arkansas to Elmer Harold Gardner and Clara Nickoline Aagesen. She attended schools in Lone Star and Sterling, graduating from Sterling High in 1958. She married Albert Hirschfeld on April 23, 1960 in Sterling at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Carrie worked many years in the medical field for Dr. Gaylord Dowis for 26 years and Dr. Edward Lopez for 10 years. Carrie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending their various activities. She also enjoyed vacations and traveling to different states to visit her family. Carrie loved spending time with friends by going to various functions, movies and lunches. She especially loved dancing the polka with her favorite partner. She was a very brave and strong person enduring and smiling through her pain and was a great example to all who loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband Albert; parents, Elmer and Clara; sisters Alene Dowdy and Lorene Simmering; brothers Ralph Gardner, Robert Gardner and Jerald Gardner and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carrie's memory to a .
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 3, 2020