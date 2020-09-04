1/1
Clifford Marquardt
Clifford "Cliff" Marquardt, 76, of Sterling passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Denver. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am September 11, Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Fred Marquardt officiating. A reception will follow at Jerry Wisdom Park pavilion. Cliff was born on January 18, 1944 in Sterling to Gus Rodolf and Frances (Haslett) Marquardt. He graduated from Merino High School in 1962. He worked as a Semi Truck driver and retired 3 different times from driving truck. He was also a great electrician and mechanic. He was married to Sharon Marquardt from 1962-1990 and lived with her in Merino, he married Betty Marquardt in Portland, OR and were married from 1991-2011, and they lived in Denver, Missouri, California, and moved back to Sterling in 2010, and his current other half is Taryn Towles. Cliff enjoyed traveling, dining, drinking beer, Nascar, Broncos football, boating, and spending time with family. Cliff is survived by his sons Steven Marquardt of Sterling and Gerald Marquardt; brother Fred Marquardt of Sterling; granddaughter Samantha Small and husband Desmond of Sterling; great-grandson Kornelius Small and great-granddaughter Ellowyn Small of Sterling. He was preceded in death by Betty Marquardt, mother Frances Marquardt, and father Gus Marquardt.

Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3400 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703305590
