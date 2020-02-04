|
Craig Williams, 50, of Sterling went home to his maker Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Sterling. Vigil and Rosary services will be at 6:00 pm Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday, Feb. 6 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Craig was born in Denver, CO on April 29, 1969 to Walter and Mary (Torres) Williams. He attended Patterson Elementary in Lakewood upon moving to Sterling, he attended St. Anthony's and went on to graduate from Darrell Smith High School. He worked in the gas and oil industry. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, Nascar, working on his cars, and barbecuing for friends and family. Craig is survived by his wife Cheri Williams; mother Mary Williams; children Chris (Michelle) Williams, Chase Williams, and Kellie (Michael) Lynn; grandchildren Taelinn, Kirsten, Cole, Madelyn, Harper, Tayson, and T.J.; siblings Sean (Kim) Williams, Lisa (Chris) Bellendir, and Doug Williams; mother-in-law Patty Wolfe; father-in-law Gary Johnson; sister-in-law Cindy (Allen) Benson; special friend Chelsi Sheley and beloved friend DoDa; numerous nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles. Craig was preceded in death by his father Walter Williams, grandparents Daniel and Carmen Torres and Ann Barnes; granddaughter Samiah Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Craig Williams Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 4, 2020