Dale Douglas Tramp
1967 - 2020
Dale Douglas Tramp, 52 of Euless, TX passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Bedford, TX. Visitation for family and close friends will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, October 22 and a public viewing will be held from 10 - 4 p.m., Friday, October 23 both at Chaney-Reager FH. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 24 at Chaney-Reager FH with Titus Lehman and Jeremiah Everhart officiating. The service will conclude at the chapel. Dale Douglas Tramp was born October 21, 1967 in Sterling, Colorado to Lawrence Douglas Tramp and Linda Laree (Cullip) Tramp. He graduated from Merino High School in 1986 and from Colorado State University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in Wellness Management/Sports Medicine. Doug decided to further his education and attended the University of Northern Colorado and he obtained a bachelor's degree in Nursing. After graduation he worked at Sterling Regional MedCenter and the Sterling Correctional Facility. He then moved to Texas and worked at Medical City Arlington from 2014 - 2016, City Hospital Free-Standing ER from 2016 - 2019 and at Texas Health Resources until his passing. Doug married Maria Orzales and they later divorced. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, making videos with his drone, drawing and growing Bonsai. He is preceded in death by his grandparents William D. and Nellie G. Tramp and Ralph R. and Ruth M. Cullip. Doug is survived by his parents Linda and Larry Tramp of Merino, CO; brother Marlan and Julie Tramp of Merino, CO; sister Heidi and Tom Pearce of Greeley, CO; nephews and nieces Jonathan (Jacob) Tramp-Johnson, Breanna (O'Ryan) Taylor, Hallie Pearce and great nephew Elias Taylor. Contributions may be made to Dale Douglas Tramp Memorial Fund to be used for a nursing scholarship in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, Colorado 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
