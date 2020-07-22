1/1
Dale Stoops
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale F. Stoops, 88 died Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 24 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Life celebration at 4 p.m. at The Rock Assembly of God in Sterling. An outdoor service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24 at Yuma Cemetery. Dale was born in 1931 in Fleming to Frank and Violet (Nelson) Stoops, second of 7 children, he attended country schools. In 1951 he married Barbara Anderson in Yuma; they had four children: David, Teresa, LaLani, and Meredith. They have ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dale had varied occupations as gas station operator, custom harvester, lumber salesman, corn farmer, but most importantly as a follower of Christ. He was a licensed minister, with countless missions to Mexico, Bible studies at prison, jail, and nursing homes. Dale served as deacon at First Assembly of God, Faith Tabernacle (Merino), then Templo Gesemane. He currently attended Rock Assembly. He served wherever possible and was self-appointed weed-puller. After 44 years of marriage Barbara passed, and Dale remarried Modesta Rios in 1999 in Sterling, gaining three children: David, Zoila, and Sylvia, and their families and special "adopted family" friends are Bob and Vicky Bretz. Dale will be missed by all his family, especially his wife of 21 years, Modesta, his faithful caregiver in recent months; his brother, Richard (Mary) Stoops of Sterling, cousins, and nieces. Memorials may be made in Dale's name to the Gideons International.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
The Rock Assembly of God
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Yuma Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved