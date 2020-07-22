Dale F. Stoops, 88 died Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 24 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Life celebration at 4 p.m. at The Rock Assembly of God in Sterling. An outdoor service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24 at Yuma Cemetery. Dale was born in 1931 in Fleming to Frank and Violet (Nelson) Stoops, second of 7 children, he attended country schools. In 1951 he married Barbara Anderson in Yuma; they had four children: David, Teresa, LaLani, and Meredith. They have ten grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dale had varied occupations as gas station operator, custom harvester, lumber salesman, corn farmer, but most importantly as a follower of Christ. He was a licensed minister, with countless missions to Mexico, Bible studies at prison, jail, and nursing homes. Dale served as deacon at First Assembly of God, Faith Tabernacle (Merino), then Templo Gesemane. He currently attended Rock Assembly. He served wherever possible and was self-appointed weed-puller. After 44 years of marriage Barbara passed, and Dale remarried Modesta Rios in 1999 in Sterling, gaining three children: David, Zoila, and Sylvia, and their families and special "adopted family" friends are Bob and Vicky Bretz. Dale will be missed by all his family, especially his wife of 21 years, Modesta, his faithful caregiver in recent months; his brother, Richard (Mary) Stoops of Sterling, cousins, and nieces. Memorials may be made in Dale's name to the Gideons International.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store