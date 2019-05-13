|
|
Damiana Ramos, 93, of Sterling passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Sterling surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 2-7 pm Tue., May 14 at Tennant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wed., May 15 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Damiana was born on November 11, 1925 in LaJunta, Colorado to Domingo Guerrero & Martimiana Pacheco Guerrero. Damiana grew up in Mexico returning to the US when she was 18 years old. Soon after meeting the love of her life John, she and John eloped and were married on April 24, 1949 in Raton, NM. They were married 51 years before John's passing in 2001. Damiana enjoyed crocheting, beading, sewing without patterns, gardening, shopping, and traveling. One of her favorite pastimes was playing the slots in Central City and Las Vegas. Damiana was proud of taking first place in the Logan County Fair for her quilt. Damiana was a devoted wife and mother, raising her children on the family homestead in Proctor, CO. In 1972 the family left the farm and moved to Atwood, CO. Mom was a wonderful cook who always had an open kitchen to anyone who was hungry. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren very much and was always happy and up for a visit with anyone who stopped by. Damiana is survived by her sons: Bacilio (Cathy) Ramos, George (Alicia) Ramos, Joe (Julie) Ramos, Jesse (Cindy) Ramos, Alex (Melissa) Ramos. Daughters: Victoria ( Bob) Bretz, Mary (Manuel) Cortez, and Delores-Amanda Ramos Sisters: Consuelo, Clementina, Petra, and brother-in-laws. 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Damiana was preceded in death by her husband John, 2 infant sons, 1 infant daughter, her parents, brother Agapito, daughter-in-law Bessie Ramos, In-laws Ejinio & Victoria Ramos, and special friend of 71 years Francisca Ramirez. Damiana was of Catholic faith and treasured her visits to Mother Cabrini Shrine. Damiana was blessed with a full life and her longevity in later years can be greatly contributed to the loving full time care she received living in the home of her daughter Vicky and son-in-law Bob. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations may be made to Mother Cabrini Shrine, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 13, 2019