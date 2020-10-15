Darlene Elizabeth Bornhoft, 89, a longtime resident of Fleming passed away on October 12, 2020 in Sterling, CO. Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, at Tennant Funeral Home from noon-4pm. Masks are strongly encouraged and social distancing guide lines will be followed. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fleming with Father Jerry Rohr celebrating. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Darlene was born on October 1, 1931 to Lawrence and Ella (Lousberg) Schaefer in a two-room house a mile east of where her parents homesteaded 17 years later. Darlene graduated from Fleming High School in 1949. Three weeks after graduation she married Paul Bornhoft on June 15, 1949 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. They lived their entire 65 years of marriage east of St. Peter's. She and Paul had a 40,000 head turkey operation for about 25 years. Darlene was not only a busy Mom but was an integral part of the turkey business. The family remembers the amazing meals she made for turkey loaders and her ability to de-beak turkeys like no other. She was an amazing seamstress, enjoyed embroidery and was a wonderful cook. Darlene was famous for her delicious cinnamon rolls which she enjoyed sharing with friends and neighbors. She was very active in her church and enjoyed the friendships she developed in working with her friends and neighbors. She helped organize the annual Chicken Dinner at St. Peter's as well as planning and working at the fair booth for over 30 years, played the organ for Mass for 10 years (in her words, "I played by guess and by golly - not good, but loud!"). Among her hobbies were baking, reading, jigsaw puzzles, attending her kids and grandkids sporting and school events and she especially loved gardening. Peach roses were her fav! Darlene cooked at the Fleming Café for several years, worked at the First National Bank of Fleming for 7 years, helped set up and work at Fleming Supers for Doug Houser and later the Kaiser's. She was also a para for special needs students in Fleming School for 7 years. She was a life-long proud Democrat and was chosen as the Logan County Democrat of the Year by the Jane Jefferson's. After Paul's death, she moved to Sterling where she resided for 5 years. During her stay in Sterling, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers, meeting friends for lunch and developed a special friendship with Alberta "Bert" Smart. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and friends. She loved being a grandmother and she was the BEST! Her grandchildren cherish their special memories of grandma, the time they spent with her and appreciated the role model she was for them. Her deep faith sustained her throughout her life. Her commitment for what is right and her random acts of kindness will always be remembered. She always cared for and rooted for the underdog. She knew all too well about unanswered prayers but understood those unanswered prayers were truly God working in her life. Darlene is survived by her children; Peg (John) Hershfeldt of Fleming, Penny (Fulton) Breen of Cary, NC, Pam Bornhoft, John (Connie) Bornhoft, Lori (Jeff) Sherman all of Sterling, Jim (Annette)Bornhoft of Windsor, Jerry Bornhoft of Riverton, WY, Patti Cox of Westminister, Mary K (Tim) Korbe of Loveland and Ann (Eric) Bozeman of Berthoud. Grandchildren Deena, Dan, Jerry and Darin (LaKesha) Hershfeldt, Ben (Karen) McPherron, Ryan (Lauren) Breen, David Burton, Molly (Jason) Rice, Casey (Casey) Burton, Katrina Burton, Kendra Bornhoft, Megan (Todd) Troutman, Steven (Jenn) Bornhoft, Kris (Colby) Loomis, Kaycee Lawrence, Josh Bornhoft, Katie and Chase Dunning, Kiley Korbe and special friend Brad Stewart, Justin (Alisha) Korbe, Keli (Adrian) Meraz, Kayla Sherman, and great-grandchildren Jacob, Hunter, Landen, Aulbrie, RJ, Emma Hershfeldt, Jackson and Jenny Breen, Ella and Callie Rice, Basil Benetivia, Brayden Burton, Zayden Lazano, Tatum Richards, Riley and Alivia Troutman, Malia and Vivian Bornhoft, Piper, Tatum, Kyler and Addison Loomis, Anna Beth, Molly and Jenny Bornhoft, Lukas Korbe and Max Meraz. Darlene is also survived by siblings Kathleen (Tom - also a brother-in-law) Bornhoft, Mary Beth (Dale) Pyle, Larry (Joyce) Schaefer, Ken (Iva) Schaefer, Dick (Lyn) Schaefer. Sister-in-law Frances Boerner and brother-in-laws Cork (Trilla) Bornhoft and Leonard (Freida) Bornhoft. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and uncle Maurice Schaefer. She was preceded in death by husband Paul, grandchildren Nicholas McPherron and Tommy Troutman, parents Lawrence and Ella, in-laws Jack and Elizabeth, sister-in-laws Romaulda Bornhoft, Esther Schaefer and Mary Wernsman, brother-in-laws Hank and Norbert Bornhoft, Frank Schaefer, Jim Boerner and Dick Wernsman. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Fleming Community Library, St. Peter's Altar and Rosary or to the charity of your choice
in care of Tennant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1547, Sterling, CO or to Peg Hershfeldt, 10480 CR 81, Fleming, CO 80728.