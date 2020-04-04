|
Darlene (Knight) Wheeler, 89 of Sterling passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Darlene was born December 29, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to Louis Base and Helen (Crosen) Base. She attended Sterling schools through the 11th grade. Darlene married Donald L. Knight. She worked many years as a Hospice health Care Professionals in Hesperia, CA. and retired in 2001. Darlene was a member of the "Gold Country Cloggers" dance team in Lake Elsinore, CA. In her younger days she enjoyed camping and fishing and loved to yell "Hook Up" when she would catch her favorite fish, Trout. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Knight in 1963, sons Darrell L. Knight in 1980 and Danny L. Knight in 2016. Darlene is survived by her son, Doug Knight and wife Denise of Sterling; brother Ed Base and wife Sandy of Omaha, NE and sister Jeannie Engraff and husband (Mike) of Sterling; grandchildren Nathan Knight of Sterling, CO, Donald Knight and wife Rose of Corpus Christi, TX, Sally Ann (Anndi) Couture and husband Phillip of Boyd, TX, Brooke Knight of Ft. Collins, CO, Shalyn Williams and husband Matt of Sterling, CO, Dawnette Knight of Sterling, CO and DeAnna Montes of Fallon, NV. Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to Hospice of the Plains, 100 Broadway St. Suite 1A, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 4, 2020