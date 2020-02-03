|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Darrell Charles announce his passing on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. There will be a celebration of Darrell's life with family and friends on Saturday, February 8th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Northeastern 18 Golf Course, 17408 Highway 14, Sterling, Colorado. Lunch will be provided. Darrell was born March 16, 1948 in Sterling, Colorado to Raymond and Aline Charles. On June 22, 1967 Darrell married Georgianna Bellendir. They were married 52 years until his passing. Darrell was a devoted husband, Dad and Grandpa. His career involved working at UPS and FedEX until he retired in 2008. Some of Darrell's interests were hunting, fishing and camping. He advocated for youth involvement in hunting and fishing. Throughout his life he was a supporter of Pheasants Forever, Delta Waterfowl, Colorado Walleye Association and Ducks Unlimited. Darrell will be dearly missed by Georgianna and their daughters Shawna Charles of Sterling, Shelly Walker and husband Tim of Longmont, CO, grandchildren Jacob Sheehan and partner Hope Henderson, Hannah Slack and husband Kyle, Logan Walker and Sydney Walker and six great grandchildren. Darrell is also survived by his mother Aline Charles of Sterling, his brother Jerry Charles and wife Roberta of Peyton, CO, his mother-in-law Elsie Bellendir of Sterling, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Connie Charles of Sterling, Cheryl Clendening and husband Reg of Roanoke, VA, Linda Bright and husband Gary of Pagosa Springs, CO, Roger Bellendir and wife Patty of Windsor, CO, Susan Vaught and husband Harlan of Ladoga, IN, Brenda Girardi and husband Mark of Ponca City, OK, Annette Bornhoft and husband Jim of Eaton, CO, Liz Albrandt and husband Anthony of Junction City, OR, Tom Bellendir and wife Tina of Crawfordsville, IN, Jerry Bellendir and wife Trina of Sandy, UT, and Mark Bellendir and wife Gina of Golden, CO and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Charles, brother Ronald Charles, father-in-law George Bellendir and sister-in-law Marlene Bellendir. In lieu of flowers Darrell's family is asking for contributions to the Hospice of the Plains or .
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 3, 2020