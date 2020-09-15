David Brown

It is with great sadness that the family of David Henry Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather of Sterling, CO, passed away Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 86. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 19 at Brush Memorial Cemetery, 1100 Mill Street, Brush, CO 80723. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nada, of 33 years; sisters Vickie Tredway of North Bend, WA, Sharilyn Kingman of Bothell, WA, and Charlotte Clay of Seattle, WA; children Stephen and Helen Brown of Casper, WY, Roger and Donna Brown of Atlanta, GA, Rodney and Debbie Zwirn of Illif, CO, and David and Meredith Zwirn of Bridgeport, NE, and son-in-law Dave Davis of Wiggins, CO; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ovid and Ruby Brown; brothers Gene and Duane, and sister Bonnie; first wife Marcelyn; son Randy and daughters Debra, Dalene, and Roberta. David was born in Yuma County, CO, April 11, 1934. He graduated from Otis High School in 1952. David went to work welding on the railroad before peddling bread and pop on the Eastern Plains. He then worked a farm 20 miles south of Brush where he retired in 1999. He and Nada relocated to Loveland where they managed a mobile home park for retirees. The two moved to Sterling in 2016. David loved working his farm, his family, and the Denver Broncos. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greeley Office, 918 13th St. #1, Greeley, CO, 80631. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Sterling Living Center and the nurses of the Sterling Medical Center for their excellent care and compassion. They would also like to thank Dr. Gerk and his staff for their amazing, continuous care.