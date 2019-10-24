Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dennis


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Dennis Obituary
SSgt. David Eugene Dennis, 67, of Sterling passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Haxtun. David was born on January 23, 1952 in Greeley, Colorado and was raised by Julian A. and Bernice J. (Powers) Dennis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1992. He was granted many medals for his service as well as NCO certification for Drug and Alcohol abuse counseling. David enjoyed watching all sports especially the Broncos and the Rockies. He loved his friends and his family. David is survived by his sister Linda J. Gandee (Niki); brother Ronald L. Dennis; aunts Carol Teeter and Betty Ann Gandee; and numerous cousins. David was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Julian and Bernice Dennis; birth father Leonard E. Gandee; aunts Bonnie Harms and Gloria Dillenger; uncles John, Joe, and Bill Gandee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Dennis Memorial Fund care of Linda Gandee, 1118 N. 7th St., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.