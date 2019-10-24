|
SSgt. David Eugene Dennis, 67, of Sterling passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Haxtun. David was born on January 23, 1952 in Greeley, Colorado and was raised by Julian A. and Bernice J. (Powers) Dennis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1992. He was granted many medals for his service as well as NCO certification for Drug and Alcohol abuse counseling. David enjoyed watching all sports especially the Broncos and the Rockies. He loved his friends and his family. David is survived by his sister Linda J. Gandee (Niki); brother Ronald L. Dennis; aunts Carol Teeter and Betty Ann Gandee; and numerous cousins. David was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Julian and Bernice Dennis; birth father Leonard E. Gandee; aunts Bonnie Harms and Gloria Dillenger; uncles John, Joe, and Bill Gandee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Dennis Memorial Fund care of Linda Gandee, 1118 N. 7th St., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 24, 2019