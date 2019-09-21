|
|
David Richard Tygart "Dave", 69, of Sterling, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1pm - 6pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will be held Monday, Sept. 23 at 10:30am at Tennant Funeral Home with interment following at Riverside Cemetery. He was born in Denver, CO to William Clarence and Berneda Lee (Sloan) Tygart on November 19, 1949. He attended Ranum High School and later studied at Metro State College in Denver, CO. He was married to Mary Jo (Wadsworth) Tygart. To this union Dave had three children. Dave worked at SMP Products in Denver for 24 years starting as shop laborer and worked his way up to Corporate Vice President. In 1993 he moved to Sterling and worked for Process Fabricators and Frontier Fabricating in the purchasing and quality management departments. Dave was a past commander of The Son's of American Legion Post 20 in Sterling. Although not a veteran, Dave was a patriot and a veteran supporter. He loved to watch sports, mostly the CU Buffaloes, Denver Broncos, NASCAR and golf. Dave helped out however he could, never sitting back to watch. He enjoyed playing golf, water skiing, gardening, the outdoors and was an avid reader. He enjoyed trips to Blackhawk, CO and Deadwood, SD. He enjoyed traveling (making stops at casinos along the way), and spending winters in Mesa, AZ. Dave loved to cook and barbecue, was a great host and always welcomed everyone. He is survived by his loving companion, Debra J. Mari; son, James L. Tygart of Denver, CO; daughters Karen A. Tygart and spouse Frank Torres of Julesburg, CO and Kelly R. Moschetti and spouse Micky L. Moschetti of Lake Havasu City, AZ; brother, Steven Tygart of Winchester, VA; and sister, Cheri Cook and spouse John Cook of Loveland, CO, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Darrell L. Tygart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dave Tygart Memorial in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019