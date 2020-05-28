David A. Whitney "Grumpy", 90, passed away in Greeley, CO on May 21, 2020. A service will be held at a later date. Dave was born on March 31, 1930 at home in Endicott, NY to Lewis and Hazel (Stanton) Whitney. The family moved to Stratford, CT after Lewis Dry Goods Store burned in Endicott. The family later moved to Fairfield, CT where Dave graduated from High School. Dave met the love of his life, Joan Petti, and they were married on May 1, 1954 and together they had four children, David, Nancy, Janet, and Richard. Dave worked as a paper boy at 8 years old and was a "Soda Jerk" while in high school. He later became a mechanic during his 20's. There was nothing he couldn't fix. He spent a good portion of his life as a construction contractor in Connecticut and Virginia. He built many camps for the Girl Scouts Council in Washington, DC. He was awarded a life-long Girl Scout Honorary membership for his dedication. Dave and Joan traveled all over the United States. Dave worked as a carpenter and Joan as a Registered Nurse in many places. Dave and Joan served for 17 years as missionaries at the Methodist Red Bird Missions in Appalachia (Kentucky). Dave was a skier, rock climber and enjoyed traveling to Florida to watch the space shuttle launches and the Daytona 500. After Dave retired, he built a house on Fenwick Island, DE where he enjoyed sailing, grandkids and the beach. He enjoyed many retirement winters at Sanibel Island, FL. Dave was a giving and caring man who watched over many widows, friends and family, old and young. When Dave and Joan moved to Sterling, CO his biggest worry was that he wouldn't be able to take care of his curmudgeon coffee group in Delaware. Dave had 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Joan. Son David (Barbara) sons Jack, Sam (Hope) children Henry and Anna and Bill Whitney, daughter Nancy and sons Darryl and Dylan, daughter Janet, son Josh, daughter Tashina and Mahiti with son Jace. Son Richard (Maya) and son Max. Step grandchildren Travis (Keri) McKay and children Zoey, Zach, Ty and Lukas. Chris McKay, Hannah Garrett (Jace) and children Delci and Sutton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Hazel Whitney and brothers Bud, Bob, and Stan. Memorials may be made to Red Bird Mission in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

