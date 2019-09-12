|
|
Debbie Hessler, 65, of Greeley, CO passed away on 9/9/19 after a courageous battle with multiple health conditions. Debbie was born to Carl and Dorothy (Buxbaum) Nuss in Scottsbluff, NE on January 23, 1954. She was the oldest of three girls. The family relocated to Sterling, CO where Debbie graduated from Sterling High School and Northeastern Junior College. Besides spending time with her family and friends, Debbie had a passion for ministry, reading, working out, scrapbooking/crafts, and volunteering. Debbie spent countless hours supporting families through difficult times as a lay pastor assistant at First Presbyterian Church in Sterling, CO. She had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bob Hessler, her mother Dorothy Nuss, her two children, Amanda (Bobby) Amen and Ryan (Andrea) Hessler, and four grandchildren, Madison Amen, Hunter Amen, Conrad Hessler, and Phillip Hessler; sisters, Linda (Mike) Ireland of Virginia Beach, VA and Pam (Jay) Piper of Colorado Springs, CO. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Carl Nuss of Sterling, CO; her grandson, Nolan Hessler; her mother and father-in-law, Esther and Phil Hessler of Merino, CO; her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Ramona Hessler of Sterling, CO. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am with Life Celebration Service starting at 10 am, both on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Generations Church, 3600 W 22nd Street in Greeley. Memorial contributions in Debbie's name can be made to" Northeastern Junior College Foundation" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Debbie's Family, www.AdamsonCare.com
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 12, 2019