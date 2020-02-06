|
Deborah Ann Bodine, 62, of Sterling went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2020 at the Sterling Regional Med-Center in Sterling, CO. She was born on November 18, 1957 to James and Anne (Connor) Stevens at Castle Air Force Base, CA. Along with her 3 other siblings, she travelled often while growing up because of her Dad's service in the Air Force. The states included California, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, and the countries of the U.K. Deb graduated from Layton High School as a member of the National Honor Society in 1976, in Layton, Utah. Deb had also attended two years of college. While in California, she met William "Bill" Bodine on a blind date while he was serving in the military. After their marriage on February 12, 1983, they continued traveling the world including S. Korea and Germany. Bill and Deborah have lived in Sterling for the last 19 years. Deb was employed at Sykes, and with the After School Club at Stevens Elementary in Sterling for 3 years before resigning due to health issues. She enjoyed embroidery, quilting, sewing, childcare, and especially reading her Bible. She was preceded in death by her Father and is survived by her husband Bill, sister Kathy (Stevens) Kerridge, two brothers, James and Randy Stevens, and two nieces, Morgan and Jamie Kerridge. The first celebration of Deborah's life will be held at the Berean Church in Sterling on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. The second service will be at the Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. A special thanks to the People's Care, Sterling Fire Department, and the hospital staff at Sterling Regional Med-Center for all their tender care and compassion.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020