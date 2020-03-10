|
Debra Lynn (Austin) Boettcher, 63, of Iliff passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Denver. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12th at 10 a.m. at Caliche High School with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. There will be a dinner following the service at the Crook Community Center. Deb was born on May 8, 1956 in Denver, CO, to Robert Dale and Jean Marie (Schnepf) Austin. She attended Greeley West High School, graduating in 1974, and then received her associate's degree in early childhood education from Aims Community College. On May 22, 1981, Deb married William "Bill" Boettcher Jr in Kearney, NE. Deb has worked the last 29 years at Caliche Elementary, first as a librarian and then as secretary. Deb enjoyed attending book club, cooking, and making jewelry, but she especially loved playing with her grandkids. Deb is survived by her husband Bill of Iliff, mother Jean Austin of LaSalle, CO, daughter Sarah Isenegger and husband Reto of Stansstad, Switzerland, son William Boettcher III of Aurora, CO, son Zachary Boettcher and wife Nicole of Milliken, CO, and grandchildren Oliver and James Boettcher, and Jack and Lily Isenegger. She was preceded in death by her father Dale Austin. Memorials can be made in honor of Deb to the Miss Deb Memorial Scholarship c/o Caliche Foundation, 26308 Buffalo Blvd, Iliff, CO 80736. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 10, 2020