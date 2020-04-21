Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Kerker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Kerker


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Kerker Obituary
Debra D. (Milligan) Kerker, 65 of Sterling, CO went to be with the Lord to receive her heavenly reward on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Sterling, CO. Viewing will be held from 10 am - 6 pm, Wednesday, April 22 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral and burial will be held at a later date. Debra was born January 14, 1955 in Greenville, S.C. to Dempsey and Darlena (Owens) Milligan. Her father was in the Air Force and they moved around the country, eventually ending up in Sterling, CO in December of 1975. Debra met Richard Kerker and they married and had twin daughters Dena and Rebecca, whom she was very proud of. She had three granddaughters that she was also very proud of. She lived her life dedicated to God and was always a very hard worker. She worked hard her whole life to support her daughters. She loved her family dearly, was selfless, caring and loving to everyone she ever met. She is survived by her parents Reverend Dempsey and Darlena Milligan; daughters Dena Kerker Brunelle and Rebecca (Kenny) Hutchings; their father Richard Kerker; granddaughters Angelene, Jaylene and Kylene Jewell; three brothers Darwin, Denny and Dalen Milligan; sister-in-law Jean Milligan; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; several cousins and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Debra Kerker Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO box 1046, Sterling, CO. 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -