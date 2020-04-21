|
Debra D. (Milligan) Kerker, 65 of Sterling, CO went to be with the Lord to receive her heavenly reward on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Sterling, CO. Viewing will be held from 10 am - 6 pm, Wednesday, April 22 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral and burial will be held at a later date. Debra was born January 14, 1955 in Greenville, S.C. to Dempsey and Darlena (Owens) Milligan. Her father was in the Air Force and they moved around the country, eventually ending up in Sterling, CO in December of 1975. Debra met Richard Kerker and they married and had twin daughters Dena and Rebecca, whom she was very proud of. She had three granddaughters that she was also very proud of. She lived her life dedicated to God and was always a very hard worker. She worked hard her whole life to support her daughters. She loved her family dearly, was selfless, caring and loving to everyone she ever met. She is survived by her parents Reverend Dempsey and Darlena Milligan; daughters Dena Kerker Brunelle and Rebecca (Kenny) Hutchings; their father Richard Kerker; granddaughters Angelene, Jaylene and Kylene Jewell; three brothers Darwin, Denny and Dalen Milligan; sister-in-law Jean Milligan; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; several cousins and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Debra Kerker Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO box 1046, Sterling, CO. 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 21, 2020