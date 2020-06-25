Dennis K. Lambert, 79 of Sierra Vista, AZ died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Sierra Vista, AZ. A procession will start at 9:50 a.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home leading to a graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 at Riverside Cemetery. Dennis was born September 23, 1940 in Haxtun, Colorado to Paul and Helen (West) Lambert. He attended school in Fleming, CO. He joined the Navy shortly after high school and was stationed in San Diego, California. On September 17, 1960, he married Wanda L. Wagner at Winterhaven, CA. They were married for 50 years. He worked in the oilfield and drove a truck through the years and lived in California, Wyoming and several areas in Colorado and he recently moved to Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion, Shriners, Northeast Colorado Model A's, Pedal Pushers Model T's, Model T Ford of America, and the Northeast Model T Club over the years. In the last few years, Dennis traded his Model A and T's for a Honda Goldwing three wheeled trike to do his sightseeing and was joined by his companion Jan Mitchell. He enjoyed his time riding until his health failed. He enjoyed getting to see his grandkids and great grandkids grow and learn. He will be missed by those that loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; wife Wanda and great-granddaughter Shaelynn Paige Trump. Dennis is survived by his daughter Colleen Gillespie and husband Mike of Sterling; grandson Nathan Gillespie; granddaughter Nicole Gillespie; great-grandchildren Skylar, Ryan, Dakota and Austin; sisters, Laura Melvin and Cheryl Nolde and husband Rich; sister-in-law Audrey Healey and husband Lynn and several nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Dennis Lambert Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

