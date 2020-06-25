Dennis Lambert
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis K. Lambert, 79 of Sierra Vista, AZ died Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Sierra Vista, AZ. A procession will start at 9:50 a.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home leading to a graveside service at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 at Riverside Cemetery. Dennis was born September 23, 1940 in Haxtun, Colorado to Paul and Helen (West) Lambert. He attended school in Fleming, CO. He joined the Navy shortly after high school and was stationed in San Diego, California. On September 17, 1960, he married Wanda L. Wagner at Winterhaven, CA. They were married for 50 years. He worked in the oilfield and drove a truck through the years and lived in California, Wyoming and several areas in Colorado and he recently moved to Arizona. He was a member of the American Legion, Shriners, Northeast Colorado Model A's, Pedal Pushers Model T's, Model T Ford of America, and the Northeast Model T Club over the years. In the last few years, Dennis traded his Model A and T's for a Honda Goldwing three wheeled trike to do his sightseeing and was joined by his companion Jan Mitchell. He enjoyed his time riding until his health failed. He enjoyed getting to see his grandkids and great grandkids grow and learn. He will be missed by those that loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen; wife Wanda and great-granddaughter Shaelynn Paige Trump. Dennis is survived by his daughter Colleen Gillespie and husband Mike of Sterling; grandson Nathan Gillespie; granddaughter Nicole Gillespie; great-grandchildren Skylar, Ryan, Dakota and Austin; sisters, Laura Melvin and Cheryl Nolde and husband Rich; sister-in-law Audrey Healey and husband Lynn and several nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to Dennis Lambert Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Thank you for all the memories! I will miss your sense of humor and strong presence as a family man and patriot. RIP Dennis.
Jolene Speicher
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved