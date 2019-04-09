|
|
Dennis "Danny" Lee Bond was born on July 28, 1951 in Colby KS to John D. Bond and Betty Lee Hofenstine Bond. He passed away on March 29, 2019 in Colby KS. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1969 and attended NJC for a few semesters. Dennis was employed by Brown's Shoe Fit in Sterling and Los Angeles CA. He moved back to Colby, KS and operated a t-shirt shop called Naughty & Nice for a few years. He later worked at the Village Inn in Colby. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth and wife Linda, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, 3 brothers (Larry, Terry, and John David Bond, Jr.) and sister, Tamara.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 9, 2019