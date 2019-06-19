|
|
Dick Dixon, 80, died June 17, 2019. Dick will be laid to rest in a private family service at Parker Cemetery. There will be gatherings for friends and family in Sterling at Sam & Louie's from 5:00-7:00 on Saturday, June 22, and in Parker at Pike's Peak Grange from 1:00-3:00 on Sunday, July 30. He was born in Denver on July 10, 1938 to Genevieve (Gene) Hough Dixon and Lester A. Dixon. The family moved to a farm in Parker when Dick was in the 9th grade. He graduated from Parker High School in the Class of '56, and attended CSU for three years. While at CSU, he met the love of his life, Joselyn (Jo) Fisher. They married on July 2, 1957 in Genoa, Colorado. They returned to Parker where Dick took over management of the farm and built a feedlot. He was innovative, hard working and, with Jo, built a good life for his four kids. The whole family played ball every summer, and Dick loved coaching the kids' teams. Dick was very involved in Parker, Douglas County and the agriculture community. He belonged, and held several offices, in the Lions Club, Jaycees, Optimists, Toastmasters, Douglas County Fair Board, Parker Cemetery Board, Colorado Cattle Feeders Association, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattleman's Association, Northeast Colorado Sportsman's Association, NRA, and American Trapshooting Association. After moving to New Mexico to farm in 1981, Dick and Jo returned to Colorado in 1993. Dick began a new career in real estate and later brokering water. In later years, Dick enjoyed playing golf and trapshooting. He was a founding member of the Logan County Shooting Sports Complex. He coached and sponsored youth trapshooting teams. Above all, Dick loved being with his family and is leaving them with many wonderful memories. He is survived by his wife, Jo; his children, Kerrie Monti, Kristie (Jim) Docheff, Lee (Alexis) Dixon, and Jody (David) Nighswonger; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve (Gene) Hough Dixon and Lester A Dixon, his sister, Joanne (Joey) Dixon Hansen Morrow, and his brother, Bruce Hough Dixon. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to NCSA (Northeast Colorado Sportsman Association) or Leukemia Research Foundation c/o Tennant Funeral Home at PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 19, 2019