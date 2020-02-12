Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona Adkins


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona Adkins Obituary
Dona Grace Coats Adkins, 83 of Lakewood, CO passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. The service concluded at the chapel. Dona was born April 29, 1936 in Sterling, Colorado to Elbert Wilson Coats and Edith Alice (Howard) Coats. She graduated in1954 from Sterling High School. She met Don P. Adkins and they married on February 28, 1954. Don worked for the USGS and they spent the next 20 years moving up and down the Rockies as he worked as a cartographer. In 1976, they moved to Denver and she went to work as an Office Manager at Rocky Mountain Urology and retired after 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and also enjoyed knitting, quilting and other crafts. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cheri Lynn (Adkins) Bryson. Dona is survived by her husband Don P. Adkins; son John F. Coats of Lakewood, CO.; daughters Penny J. Adkins of Lakewood, CO and Kelly J. Adkins and wife Patrice Smith of Littleton, CO.; grandsons Greg Bryson and wife Ashleigh of Lakewood, CO and Jeff Bryson and wife Peggy Bryson of Arvada, CO and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -