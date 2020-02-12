|
|
Dona Grace Coats Adkins, 83 of Lakewood, CO passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. The service concluded at the chapel. Dona was born April 29, 1936 in Sterling, Colorado to Elbert Wilson Coats and Edith Alice (Howard) Coats. She graduated in1954 from Sterling High School. She met Don P. Adkins and they married on February 28, 1954. Don worked for the USGS and they spent the next 20 years moving up and down the Rockies as he worked as a cartographer. In 1976, they moved to Denver and she went to work as an Office Manager at Rocky Mountain Urology and retired after 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids and also enjoyed knitting, quilting and other crafts. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Cheri Lynn (Adkins) Bryson. Dona is survived by her husband Don P. Adkins; son John F. Coats of Lakewood, CO.; daughters Penny J. Adkins of Lakewood, CO and Kelly J. Adkins and wife Patrice Smith of Littleton, CO.; grandsons Greg Bryson and wife Ashleigh of Lakewood, CO and Jeff Bryson and wife Peggy Bryson of Arvada, CO and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020